Charlotte-Douglas requests information to improve safety and security Local News Charlotte-Douglas requests information to improve safety and security Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is working to keep passengers safe after an American Airlines plane hit a deer.

Airport officials said the deer did not get onto the airfield through an opening in the fence – but may have hopped it.

Before the incident even happened, officials on February 3 requested more information on perimeter fence enhancements – such as increasing the height of the fence to 10 feet and include a perimeter intrusion detection system.