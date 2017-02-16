Charlotte-Douglas requests information to improve safety and security

Posted:Feb 16 2017 06:45PM EST

Updated:Feb 16 2017 06:51PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is working to keep passengers safe after an American Airlines plane hit a deer.

Airport officials said the deer did not get onto the airfield through an opening in the fence – but may have hopped it.

Related: Plane hits deer while taking off from Charlotte-Douglas Airport

Before the incident even happened, officials on February 3 requested more information on perimeter fence enhancements – such as increasing the height of the fence to 10 feet and include a perimeter intrusion detection system.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories