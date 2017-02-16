I-77 closures due to toll lane construction Local News I-77 closures due to toll lane construction Part of Interstate-77 near uptown Charlotte will be closing at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

- Part of Interstate-77 near uptown Charlotte will be closing at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

If you're traveling on I-77 southbound late at night or really early in the morning the next few days, expect a bit of a detour.

"If you're coming down I-77 southbound, you will be detoured onto I-85 southbound. You will take that onto Brookshire Boulevard and from there you will detour over and take I-77 southbound again," said Jean Leier with the I-77 Mobility Partners.

The overnight closures began Wednesday night and go through Sunday.

"On weeknights, it's in place from 11:00 p.m. at night until 5:00 a.m. in the morning. We have it back open for commuters to get to work during the week. On the weekends, we go until 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning as we do this work."

This is part of the I-77 toll lane project which includes Oaklawn bridge near uptown.

"Instead of going across the Oaklawn bridge, you will go up and around to the Lasalle bridge or they can go around to Brookshire and take Statesville avenue north during that overnight period."

We'll see similar closures in the upcoming weeks for construction on the Lasalle bridge and the demolition of the pedestrian bridge near uptown.