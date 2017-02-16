MISSING: 73-year-old man reported missing in Lancaster County

- The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Michael Edward Baxter, 73, was last seen at the Remax in the Harris Teeter parking lot around 2 p.m. Thursday, February 16 in Indian Land.

Baxter is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, 185 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket possibly like a ‘members only’, a blue golf style hat and blue jeans.

He was last seen driving a Gold 2004 Toyota Avalon four-door with South Carolina license plate # CGN-785 in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information on Baxter’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803)-283-3388.