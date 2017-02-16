Police, community help aunt who adopted incarcerated mother's family Local News Police, community help aunt who adopted incarcerated mother's family The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a number of proud community members are getting results for a family in need.

Police, along with organizations, such Target, Beds for Kids and other anonymous donors partnered up on Thursday to provide toys, beds, diapers, bicycles and other essentials for the family of Chaz Bush.

Chaz Bush, a mother of five children, was charged with killing one of them- her youngest- a three-month old baby boy in mid-January. Police found the infant dead in her home in northwest Charlotte.

Laquanda Burroughs decided to take on her sister's (Chaz) four children after this tragic incident occurred. The kids have been in her care for a month.

While Burroughs says it's been a struggle getting the kids used to their new home, she is still very grateful for the help she's received from the police and her community.

"I'm very appreciative of the detectives that helped out in spread the word and making it happen for us," Burroughs said.

Detective Isenhour and her partner Detective Hoppe with CMPD have spent more than a month gathering the goods for the family.

"It feels really good to be able to give these kids the things that they need to be able to succeed in life." Detective Isenhour said.