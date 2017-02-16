Second threat found inside south Charlotte HS restroom Local News Second threat found inside south Charlotte HS restroom A second threatening note has been found on a restroom stall at Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte.

A student sent FOX 46 Charlotte a photo of the threat. The note said “School shooting Friday, Feb. 17. Don’t come to school.”

FOX 46 Charlotte has a copy of the message sent to parents from the principal.

Principal David Switzer said security has increased at the school. Officials are also not allowing students to bring book bags, gym bags, or instruments to school Friday.

The principal said this will help prevent the possibilities of weapons being brought on campus.

School officials and law enforcement have already interviewed several students about the threat. The first threat was found on a restroom stall on Tuesday. The note had the same message as the one found today.

School leaders have been working with CMS police and CMPD to find out who is responsible for the threats.