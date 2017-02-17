Student accused of making threats at Monroe school

- Police and school officials at Central Academy of Technology and Arts in Monroe are taking extra precautions because of a threat a student allegedly made earlier in the week, officials said.

Monroe Police were made aware of a possible threat of violence made by a student at CATA on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to a news release from the City of Monroe. Police had additional officers at the school the past few days to answer questions and ensure public safety after word of the threat was shared through social media.

An 11th grade student was charged with communicating threats and released on written citation, the release said.

Officials said any disciplinary actions on the student will come for the school and the Union County Public School System.