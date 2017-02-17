MISSING: Man reported missing by family, last seen in Dallas, NC

- The Gaston County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was reported missing this week.

Police said Adrian Paul Vancleave was last seen on Wednesday, February 15 at 450 Thornburg Road in Dallas, North Carolina.

He had a possible destination to be at the Snowshoe Ski Resort in Snowshoe, W.Va. Police said Vancleave has not arrived to the location as of Friday.

Vancleave’s cell phone last gave a location in the areas of Lexington and Glasgow, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Illinois license plate # 1797-295B. Police said this pickup truck belongs to one of his family members.

Vancleave has medical conditions and he may not have been taking his medications as prescribed, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at (704)-866-3320.