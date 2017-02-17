Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run of Charlotte bicyclist

Suspect, Phillip Andrew Shook
 
Victim, Jessie Logan Miller
 
Victim, Jessie Logan Miller

Posted:Feb 17 2017 05:23PM EST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 05:28PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A man has been charged with felony hit-and-run for his involvement in a deadly crash involving a bicyclist earlier this month in west Charlotte.

CMPD said Jessie Logan Miller was riding his bike home from work along the 10000 block of Wilkinson Blvd. near Moores Chapel Rd. when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver, identified as Phillip Andrew Shook, fled the scene.

During the course of the investigation, CMPD determined Shook was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento the night of the crash. Detectives immediately obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Earlier on Friday, Shook was located and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Steve Williams 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

