One dead, two hospitalized after separate shootings in Salisbury

One person has died and two others are in the hospital after gunshots were fired in Salisbury Friday night. This all happened within two hours.

Salisbury Police were first called to 502 S. Shaver Street around 8 p.m. where they found cars that had been shot into in the yard. Authorities also discovered a house at 316 S. Shaver St. had also been shot into.

Police then located two people, 26-year-old Christopher Evans and 36-year-old Edwina Agnew, suffering with non-life threatening, gunshot injuries.

They both were taken to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment.

At 10:16 p.m., Salisbury Police also responded to 312 Oakwood Ave. where a domestic dispute had taken place.

As police were headed to the scene, they learned that shots had been fired and CPR was being performed on 28-year-old Demareo O' Bryan Bost.

He died at the scene, officials say.

Salisbury Police with the assistance of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations are actively working the scene.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.