- A car accident involving a person and a tree sent several people to the hospital on Saturday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers say a driver struck a pedestrian and then a tree in the 3300 block of Washburn Ave. in northeast Charlotte.

Medic transported one person with life threatening injuries to CMC and another with minor injuries to CMC Mercy.

No word on any arrests or what caused the wreck.

