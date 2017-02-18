Man arrested after stealing trailer off construction site in Union County

- A Mint Hill man is in custody after deputies say he stole an enclosed trailer from a residential construction site off NC 218 last Sunday evening, Feb. 12.

Dana Bevins Williams, 45, was placed in the Union County Jail on Friday where he will face felony larceny charges, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies successfully recovered the stolen trailer and the goods inside from a location in Mecklenburg County and immediately returned the property to its rightful owner.