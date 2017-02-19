Driver arrested after leading troopers on 100 mph chase in Rowan County

- A Simpsonville man has been arrested after he led troopers on a high-speed chase on I-85 North on Sunday.

An officer with the China Grove Police attempted to stop 40-year-old Robert Pease for speeding in a work zone on I-85 North. Pease failed to stop and attempted to elude officers at a speed of 100 mph.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol then took over the pursuit near Salisbury.

The pursuit ended near the Spencer exit on I-85 North where Pease crashed his car. He was sent to a local hospital and has since been treated and released.

No officers were injured during the pursuit.

Pease was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and speeding in a work zone. Additional charges may be pending.

The passenger in the car, 29-year-old Brittany Michelle Ownes of Grave Court, S.C., was also arrested on outstanding warrants from South Carolina.