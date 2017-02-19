Deputies: Crash that killed 2 possibly linked to drive-by shootings near Chesterfield County

Authorities are investigating if two drive-by shootings in Hartsville are connected to a high-speed crash that left two people dead and two in critical condition on Sunday.

Troopers say a silver Chrysler 300 ran going at a high rate of speed went off the left side of Ruby Hartsville Road near High Rollers and struck a pine tree.

The driver and front seat passenger of the car died and two people in the backseat were taken with serious injuries to MacLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. Chesterfield County deputies say both people are paralyzed.

Authorties are actively investigating as to whether the crash stemmed from two separate drive-by shootings at houses in Hartsville not long before the wreck.

Deputies say there was some evidence at the scene that the car had been shot at.

The names of the people killed have not been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Chesterfield County sheriffs are the main agencies working this incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.