Man dies after being struck by van in north Charlotte

A 63-year-old man has died after he was struck by a van in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to the 6500 block of Reagan Drive near Graham Meadow Drive around 8:16 p.m. on Saturday where they located a GMC Yukon that had struck David Victor Miller in the roadway.

Medic transported him to Carolina’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday following surgery.

Investigators say 43-year-old Sharaine Harris, the driver of the GMC 2004 Yukon XL Denali, was traveling south on Reagan Drive when she saw Miller in her lane of travel. Miller was said to be wearing dark-colored clothing.

Harris says she attempted to avoid striking him by swerving left, but claims Miller also moved left into the path of her car. After the collision, Harris immediately stopped to call 911 to report the crash.

Harris was uninjured, as well as the 14-year-old passenger next to her.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver in this crash. They do say Miller may have had alcohol in his system at the time of the incident.

There were no sidewalks, crosswalks or working street lights in the area of the crash.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.