Two men shot in Salisbury bar overnight

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46) - The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that happened at the Kahuna's Bar and Grill in Salisbury overnight.
Police found a 23-year-old man who has not been identified on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound in his pelvic area.
He was taken to Baptist Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Deputies then learned another 21-year-old victim had taken himself to the emergency room.
He suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.