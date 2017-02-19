Two men shot in Salisbury bar overnight

Posted:Feb 19 2017 06:33PM EST

Updated:Feb 19 2017 06:36PM EST

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46) - The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that happened at the Kahuna's Bar and Grill in Salisbury overnight. 

Police found a 23-year-old man who has not been identified on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound in his pelvic area. 

He was taken to Baptist Hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

Deputies then learned another 21-year-old victim had taken himself to the emergency room. 

He suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

 

   

