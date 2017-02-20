Police: Alcohol a factor in fatal crash in NW Charlotte

- Alcohol appears to be a factor in a fatal crash overnight Monday at a northwest Charlotte intersection, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said two vehicles, a Nissan Altima and a GMC Yukon, collided at the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road and Toddville Road.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was pronounced dead at the scene. Their information is being temporarily withheld until family is notified.

According to police, the Nissan Altima was heading northbound on Toddville Road and failed to stop at the intersection. The GMC Yukon was heading eastbound on Rozzelles Ferry Road and struck the Nissan in the intersection.

Police said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor for the deceased driver of the Nissan.