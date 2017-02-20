Argument leads to deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte Local News Argument leads to deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte A man is dead after police say he was shot late Sunday night at a party in southeast Charlotte after getting into an argument with another party goer.

The shooting happened about 10:57 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kelford Lane, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers said they found a man outside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Investigators said a party was being held at the residence. The suspect and the victim reportedly got into an argument, which escalated and resulted in the suspect shooting the victim while they were both inside.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood and were interviewing witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.