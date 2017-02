- A Statesville police officer had his service weapon and 200 rounds of ammo taken from his car Sunday in Hickory, according to a police report.

The suspect or suspects took took the items while the officer's car was parked in the Valley Hills Mall parking lot sometime between 10 a.m. and 12:40 p.m., the report stated.

The officer's name was not released.

No arrests have been made in the case.