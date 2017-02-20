MISSING: Teenager reported missing in Burke County

- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Deputies said Madison Gilliland ran away from home and is believed to be in the area of McDowell and Buncombe County.

She is described as 5’3” tall, 115 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair. Madison was last seen wearing a camo colored jacket, blue jeans and survivor boots.

Anyone with information regarding Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 438-5500.