Olde Mecklenburg Brewery buys 24 acres in downtown Cornelius

- Old Mecklenburg Brewery announced Monday they have purchases the “Curtis Screw Premier Precision” property in Cornelius.

The former manufacturing occupant recently located to a new facility in Mooresville, enabling OMB to acquire the 24-acre wooded site, with a 51,000 square foot building, situated in the heart of downtown, Cornelius.

OMB said plans for the site hinge on what the NC General Assembly does during its current 2017 session. A movement called “Craft Freedom” plans to bring legislation to the floor to remove the arbitrary 25,000-barrel production cap law that restricts the growth of self-distributing breweries throughout the state.

If the legislature lifts the barrel cap in 2017, OMB said they plan to invest an additional $7 million in the Cornelius site to expand its brewing and wholesale operations, in addition to building a Brauhaus and Biergarten.

OMB said this would create more than 100 new local jobs in Cornelius and generate millions of dollars of additional economic activity in the region.

However, if the law does not change, OMB said the future of the site will be significantly impacted resulting in fewer jobs.

“We hope we can make the Cornelius site everything it can and should be. We also hope this announcement will bring more awareness to Craft Freedom’s efforts. The current law protects wholesalers and foreign beer from free and open homegrown competition. It’s truly un-American and unfair. We hope the North Carolina legislature will change the law in 2017 so we can continue to invest in our local community, increasing jobs and economic opportunity,” OMB’s founder, John Marrino said in a written statement on Monday.

