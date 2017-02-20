Rock Hill mother found unconscious from drugs with baby in backseat

- A Rock Hill mother is facing multiple charges after police say she was found unconscious in her vehicle with her 3-week-old son in the backseat.

Officers said around 6:11 a.m. Saturday, February 18 they were called to the McDonalds at 1998 Dave Lyle Blvd. in reference to a welfare check.

Police found a Honda Accord with Kayln Shackelford in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. She was asleep and had difficulty waking up, police say. Shackelford also had her infant son in the back.

Rock Hill police asked Shackelford where she was coming from and if she knew where she was. She said she had been shopping at Walmart and pulled into the McDonalds to rest. She was asked to step out of the vehicle due to her slow speech and trouble waking, police say.

Shackelford told police there were several pill bottles in the center console and said there was nothing else illegal in the car.

Upon further search of the vehicle, police found Shackelford’s purse in the back seat with two pill bottles inside. One of the bottles contained a baggie of .25 grams marijuana and two Clonazepam prescribed to Shackelford’s mother. A second small pouch contained a glass pipe and two blue small baggies containing a white powder substance.

Shackelford told police someone gave her the marijuana the previous evening and she could not explain how it ended up in the Clonazepam bottle. She acknowledged the glass pipe, but said she wasn’t aware of the two baggies.

Shackelford was arrested and is charged with possession of a schedule II substance second offense based on conviction for possession of cocaine on September 8, 2016. She was also issued a citation for possession of marijuana first offense.

Rock Hill police are awaiting test results on the blue baggies before issuing charges on the substance.