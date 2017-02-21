Two convenience store robberies under investigation in Charlotte

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating two robberies overnight Monday.

The first robbery happened about 10:59 p.m.at the Petro Express on South Tyron Street and the other happened about 12:29 a.m. at the Kangaroo Express on W. Sugar Creek Road, police said.

At the Petro Express, two black male suspects implied they had a weapon and robbed the store, getting away with cash. Then about an hour and a half later at the Kangaroo Express, two black male suspects armed with a knife got away with money.

Detectives said they are working to figure out if these robberies are connected, but have not determined yet whether it was in fact the same suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.