Two teens arrested for breaking into Indian Land HS, damaging property

- Two local teenagers are facing multiple charges after police say they broke into Indian Land High School Sunday night and damaged school property.

Steven Michael Bigham, 17, and Dawson Lewis Gainey, 16, are both charged with second-degree burglary among other charges. They were both taken into custody Monday afternoon, February 20.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the school around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Maintenance had discovered the break in.

Deputies said the two teens entered the administrative offices, the nurse’s office, the computer lab, the automotive shop, the building construction shop and classroom, and the cafeteria. Windows were broken and items were tossed out.

Deputies said many items were smashed into the floor and broken including computer equipment and a microwave. Three vehicles were also damaged in the automotive shop. Power tools were damaged in the building construction shop, and items were also taken from the school.

Surveillance footage shows the two teens committing the burglary Sunday night. One appeared to be Bigham, a former student at Indian Land High School. The two were wearing easily recognizable clothing.

Investigators learned that Bigham lived on Little River Trail and went to that area where they encountered Gainey walking along the roadway wearing clothing and shoes matching what was shown in the video. Investigators learned that Bigham and Gainey are friends.

On Monday afternoon, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Bigham and Gainey and search warrants for their homes. Bigham and Gainey were taken into custody on the burglary warrants, and simultaneous searches were conducted at their homes.

Clothing items and property believed to have been taken from the school were recovered.

Earlier Tuesday two additional warrants each were served upon Bigham and Gainey charging them with malicious injury to property over $10,000.00 and malicious injury to property under $2,000.

Bigham remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center and will appear before a magistrate later for a bond hearing. Gainey is charged as an adult but was transported to a juvenile detention facility since he is not yet 17-years-old. He will also appear before a magistrate for bond.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).