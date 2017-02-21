Lowe's announces 525 layoffs; including 430 in Mooresville

- Lowe’s Companies Inc. announced Tuesday they will be laying off approximately 430 corporate office positions in Mooresville, about 70 support positions in Wilkesboro and approximately 25 corporate support positions in other facilities.

Officials said the decision is a direct result of the company focusing on creating a more ‘agile and efficient’ operating structure for corporate-based positions that will enable them to be more responsive to customers’ evolving needs.

In total, with the staffing changes announced this year, Low’s Companies Inc. said their employment presence in North Carolina will remain consistent.

“We have provided all affected employees with a competitive separation offering, including severance, outplacement resources and other benefits to help provide a smooth transition to their next employment opportunity. Impacted employees can also apply for any open roles across the company. These difficult decisions are necessary to successfully transform Lowe’s as we adapt to the dramatic changes that are reshaping the retail landscape,” Lowe’s Companies Inc. said in a written statement, released on Tuesday.

As they look to the future, Lowe’s said they will continue to evaluate where they need resources to support their strategic objectives.

