Erica Parsons' mother speaks out after funeral date announced

- Finally in her resting place. After years of searching for her body, Erica Parsons’ funeral will be held this Saturday the day after her birthday.

Parsons was first reported missing from Rowan County several years ago. Her remains were found in a shallow grave last fall. Parsons’ mother spoke with FOX 46 Charlotte about whether or not the funeral will bring her closure.

“No parent prepares to bury their child before them,” Parsons’ mother said.

Parsons’ mother said she feels numb. The reality that she’ll be laying her child to rest this Saturday has yet to sink in.

“Saturday, when I have alone time, it will become reality really quick,” she said.

Parsons’ remains were released Tuesday from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and are being returned to Rowan County. Her mother Carolyn is asking for privacy both Friday and Saturday.

“She now has a resting place. Its closure in the fact that the community can now say their farewells,” she explained.

No information is being released about what the Medical Examiners found or if anyone will be charged in Erica Parsons’ death, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Erica Parsons’ adoptive parents Casey and Sandy Parsons are in prison for fraud related to Erica’s disappearance, but they have not been charged in her death even though authorities said Sandy Parson led them to the place where Erica’s body was buried.

“Erica didn’t die in vain. It has brought child abuse back out in the forefront. People are paying more attention,” she said.

The Saturday service will be open to the public for the community to remember and celebrate Erica’s life.

“I hope that years down the road that Erica’s life and story is still talked about,” she said.