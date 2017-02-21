911 CALL: Man attempts to rob Gastonia Target at gunpoint

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46) - Terror inside a Gastonia Target this week as shoppers made frantic calls to 911 as they hid from a man with a gun inside the store.
Dispatch: Gaston County 911 Call Center what is your emergency?
Caller: Target in Gastonia off Cox Road
Dispatch: Alright, what’s going on there?
Caller: Someone has a gun
Dispatch: Inside the store?
Caller: Inside the store
Dispatch: Alright, does he have it out?
Caller: I think so. We were told to run. I’m hiding in the dressing room
Dispatch: Is he a black male, white male?
Caller: I don’t know
Dispatch: You were told to run and you didn’t see anything?
Caller: Yes, people running to the back of the stores
Antonio Rodas is now facing charges. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Police said he tried to steal a shopping cart filled with clothes, bedding and baby products from the Target on Cox Rd. Monday night.
Police said he pulled a gun on an employee as he ran out of the store. Rodas did not get far though – police arrested him in the store’s parking lot.