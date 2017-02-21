911 CALL: Man attempts to rob Gastonia Target at gunpoint Local News 911 CALL: Man attempts to rob Gastonia Target at gunpoint Terror inside a Gastonia Target this week as shoppers made frantic calls to 911 as they hid from a man with a gun inside the store.

Dispatch: Gaston County 911 Call Center what is your emergency?

Caller: Target in Gastonia off Cox Road

Dispatch: Alright, what’s going on there?

Caller: Someone has a gun

Dispatch: Inside the store?

Caller: Inside the store

Dispatch: Alright, does he have it out?

Caller: I think so. We were told to run. I’m hiding in the dressing room

Dispatch: Is he a black male, white male?

Caller: I don’t know

Dispatch: You were told to run and you didn’t see anything?

Caller: Yes, people running to the back of the stores

Antonio Rodas is now facing charges. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Police said he tried to steal a shopping cart filled with clothes, bedding and baby products from the Target on Cox Rd. Monday night.

Police said he pulled a gun on an employee as he ran out of the store. Rodas did not get far though – police arrested him in the store’s parking lot.