6 hour stand-off ends with suspect shooting himself

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A stand-off that lasted more than six hours is over after the suspect shot himself, police say.
It started around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Scott Drive in Gaston County when police arrived to serve a warrant related to sex crimes.
The suspect then opened the door holding a gun. Negotiators tried talking to man, but eventually stormed into the house.
The suspect survived his own shot and was taken to a nearby hospital. His family is still in disbelief.
The unnamed suspect is currently at the hospital under police watch.