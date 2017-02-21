6 hour stand-off ends with suspect shooting himself

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted:Feb 21 2017 05:43PM EST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 06:48PM EST

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - A stand-off that lasted more than six hours is over after the suspect shot himself, police say.

It started around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on Scott Drive in Gaston County when police arrived to serve a warrant related to sex crimes.

The suspect then opened the door holding a gun. Negotiators tried talking to man, but eventually stormed into the house.

The suspect survived his own shot and was taken to a nearby hospital. His family is still in disbelief.

The unnamed suspect is currently at the hospital under police watch.

 

