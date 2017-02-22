Woman dies after 2 car wreck in Catawba County

Source: WJZY
Posted:Feb 22 2017 08:41AM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 08:46AM EST

A woman has died after a two car crash Wednesday morning in Catawba County.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. on Slanting Bridge Road between Highway 150 and Drena Road, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 22-year-old Marrissa Billings was driving a Toyota Corolla when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into an SUV. Billings was pronounced dead on scene.

Foggy conditions Tuesday morning are not believed to be a factor in the crash. Troopers say there was a small fire in the back of Billings' vehicle when the wreck occurred. 

Investigators say they believe Billings was on her way to work at Starbucks in Mooresville. 

The crash is under investigation.

