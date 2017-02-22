Meck. Co. Health Dept. apologizes after failing to notify women of abnormal test results

- The Mecklenburg County Health Department said it failed to notify nearly 200 women about abnormal test results from cervical cancer screenings about eight months ago.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, health director for Mecklenburg County Marcus Plescia apologized for the failure stating that a number of actions have taken place to resolve the issue.

"I'm embarrassed that this happened under my watch," he said. "All of our personnel are committed to resolving this issue."

Of the 185 patients, 110 of those had abnormal pap smears, according to the health department. Notifications have been sent out. Health officials said 75 patients have "mild to moderate" issues and need to have a colposcopy. They are still working to track down 20 women.

Plescia said that four people are no longer with the clinical division as a result of the issue.

The Health Department does not believe that any of the people whose results were delayed are in imminent danger. Plescia said the department is performing a review of procedure and will be bringing in consultants to see what they can do better.

Yolian Ortiz is following this story closely. Look for her report tonight on FOX 46 News at 6 p.m.