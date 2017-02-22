ICE arrests Honduran fugitive in NC for machete murders

- A Fugitive Operations Team assigned to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) arrested an at-large fugitive alien Tuesday who is presently wanted for the murder of two men in Honduras.

Francisco Escobar-Orellana, an unlawfully present Honduran national, was arrested by ICE deportation officers Tuesday morning near his Hope Mills, North Carolina residence during a targeted enforcement operation.

Escobar is wanted in Honduras pursuant to a May 2005 arrest warrant for allegedly hacking two men to death with a machete at a liquor store in 1993.

Escobar subsequently unlawfully entered the United States at an unknown time/place.

"ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws," said ERO Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher in a written statement, released on Wednesday.

Escobar was booked into the Wake County Detention Center Tuesday where he remains in custody. ICE has lodged an immigration detainer against Escobar and will seek to remove him from the United States to face the criminal charges against him in Honduras.

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the ICE tip line at 1 (866) 347-2423 or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form.