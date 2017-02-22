Mother pleads for son's killer to come forward, four years after shooting

- Paul Fyffe Jr. was shot and killed outside of a Charlotte nightclub on Feb. 22, 2013 and four years later CMPD is still searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The 24-year-old was a student at Johnson C. Smith University. His mother is pleading for anyone with information on the killing to come forward to police.

"Paul was loved and cherished and you robbed us of a beautiful, loving, compassionate, empathetic hero in my life," his mother, Judith Foster said.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours at Club 935 off Summit Avenue. Police have few leads on who the gunman is.

"Gun shots were heard, people were seen running, there was a crowd of people, but nothing specific," CMPD sergeant J.D. Furr said. "

CMPD said from information they gathered, Fyffe did nothing to warrant the shooting, calling it "unprovoked."

"From what I understand, and average college kid," Furr said.

Police do know there was some sort of dispute in the parking lot and that's where Fyffe ended up being shot.

Security cameras at the club did not show a clear picture of what happened. It has Fyffe's mother playing out countless scenarios in her head.

"We often hear about 'Black Lives' mattering," Foster said. "Paul wasn't murdered by the police, he was murdered, I believe, by another black person. If you can look inside yourself, Paul could be your brother, your uncle and he was a father to my granddaughter."

Anyone with information can call CMPD's Crimestoppers hotline at 704.334.1600.