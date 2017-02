Bill to repeal HB2 filed in North Carolina General Assembly Local News Bill to repeal HB2 filed in North Carolina General Assembly A bipartisan effort is underway to repeal House Bill 2. On Wednesday, two Republican and two Democratic lawmakers filed House Bill 186.

Now only would it repeal HB2, if passed the bill would also ban cities and counties from regulating public bathrooms.

It would also enforce a statewide anti-discrimination law that doesn’t mention sexual orientation or gender identity.