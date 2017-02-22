18-year-old charged with father's murder in Kings Mountain [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Scene of the crime (FOX 46 Charlotte) Local News 18-year-old charged with father's murder in Kings Mountain A teenager is facing murder charges in the death of his father, according to Kings Mountain police.

- A teenager is facing murder charges in the death of his father, according to Kings Mountain police.

Kelly Reid Sarvis, 18, is charged with first degree murder and felony larceny of a firearm.

Police said around 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, February 21 they responded to a call at 311 North Carpenter Street in reference to an unresponsive person.

The man, Darren Reid Sarvis, was pronounced dead on scene. It was determined on scene by the Criminal Investigations Division that this was a homicide.

Police said as of Wednesday, February 22 Sarvis has been charged with the death of his father, Darren Sarvis. Both father and son lived at the home on North Carpenter Street in Kings Mountain.

[BREAKING] This is the home of Darren Sarvis where Kings Mountain Police say he was killed by his son, Kelly Sarvis. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/cgQTwcEGpy — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) February 22, 2017

This case is still under further investigation. If anyone has any information on this crime they’re asked to call Kings Mountain Police at (704) 734-0444.