A Highway Patrol chase in Gaston County ended in a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of West Mauney Avenue and North Myrtle Street in Gastonia.

Highway Patrol said they tried to pull over a woman because of a suspicious license.

The suspect drove into a residential neighborhood where she lost control and flipped the car.

Emergency crews took the woman to the hospital.

Check back for updates on this developing story.