CMPD: Suspect in murder of newspaper carrier charged with separate robbery

- FOX 46 Charlotte has learned new details about the man arrested for killing a beloved newspaper delivery man.

When the accused killer was arrested he was slapped with a long list of charges – on top of more arrests that started when he was 16-years-old.

CMPD said Roger Best, 22, the man accused of killing popular newspaper delivery man “Wes” Scott in uptown Charlotte near Romare Bearden Park last week had robbed someone and stolen a car just days before the killing.

Court records show Best, a convicted felon, has been in and out of prison for felonies including breaking and entering and a probation violation.

Best was first arrested right after he turned 16. On Wednesday, CMPD addressed the problem of repeat offenders cycling in and out of the justice system, stating they continue to work with various agencies from probation to the DA to keep convicted felons off the streets.

“We do that more on the district attorney level. We can tell the magistrate that but they’re independent and we can’t influence them in terms of what the bonds are, but we would hope they look at the folks that are coming before them and realize what a threat to society that they are.”

Best’s bond is set at $80,000. He is still in jail as of Wednesday, February 22.