Families say goodbye to loved ones in NC Air National Guard Local News Families say goodbye to loved ones in NC Air National Guard More than 100 guardsmen will be leaving the North Carolina National Guard Base over the next three days. FOX 46 Charlotte captured their pride this morning – as well as their tears.

It’s never easy saying goodbye but these kinds of goodbyes tend to sting more than most.

“It’s difficult. It’s hard. But we get through it,” Lauren Sours said, wife of Air National Guardsman.

Families like Lauren Sours spent Wednesday morning kissing and hugging their loved ones tight as members of the 145th Airlift Wing of the North Carolina Air National Guard took to the skies.

Over the next three days more than 100 soldiers will be heading to southwest Asia. The group will be delivering troops and supplies.

For Squadron Commander Gary Dodge and his wife Lisa Dodge an executive officer – this will be their first time not deploying together.

“It’s bittersweet because I’d obviously much rather have my wife there. But it’s also nice to know that she’s at home taking care of the household. And I don’t have to worry about leaving an empty home. So that’s the positive part of it, if you can spin a positive for being away from your spouse,” Squadron Commander Dodge said.

“It will be different. It will be challenging, just kind of being here when he’s not. It’s challenging,” Executive Officer Dodge said.

They’re expected to be gone for four months. But as their families waved goodbye, they found comfort in the pride they have for serving our country.

“I’m just very proud of him – of them all. Just very proud of what they do and how they serve,” Sours said.