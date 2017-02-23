Fire destroys home in east Charlotte

- Fire crews are responding after a home caught fire Thursday morning in east Charlotte.

The fire broke out about 8:47 a.m. in the 1300 block of Manchester Lane, Charlotte Fire Department tweeted. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house.

Twenty-three firefighters were able to control the fire in about 30 minutes.

Police on scene tell FOX 46 Charlotte that an elderly woman was home at the time. They said her cat and dog died after firefighters attempted CPR.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

