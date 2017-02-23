Man accused of setting fires in bathroom trash cans

- A man is accused of entering bathrooms of several Kings Mountain businesses and setting fires in the trash cans.

Thomas Jeffrey Weathers is charged with arson, according to Kings Mountain Police.

On Wednesday police received several calls about a man entering bathrooms and lighting fires in the trash cans. Police said they were able to locate Weathers quickly and he was taken into custody without incident.

Weather was taken to the Cleveland County Magistrates Office and then confined in the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Additional charges are pending.