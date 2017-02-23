2 charged in Catawba College robbery, burglaries

- Two men have been arrested robbery and burglaries at Catawba College, according to Salisbury Police.

Justin Triag Sterling, 21 of Monroe, NC and Elias Phillip Frances, 19 of Mint Hill, NC are charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, tow counts of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny.

Sterling turned himself in to the Union County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Frances turned himself in to the Mint Hill Police Department. He was placed in Mecklenburg County Jail under a $310,000 bond.