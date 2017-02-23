2 students taken to the hospital for heat-related illness in SE Charlotte

- Two students were transported to the hospital Thursday after an illness attributed to heat was reported at a southeast Charlotte middle school, according to CMS.

CMS said Charlotte Fire and Medic responded to McClintock Middle School and treated a dozen students after they reported symptoms of feeling dizzy and lightheaded. One student fainted.

Officials said they're working to determined the exact cause of the illness.

At this time, it appears to be heat related due to warmer temperatures, they said. CMS facilities crews said they will continue to check the school building Thursday evening.

"Our dismissal proceeded as normal this afternoon and afterschool activities will take place as scheduled, including the Annie production," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said in a written statement, released on Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.