Son charged with killing father appears in court

The teen accused of killing his father made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Officials said Kelly Sarvis, 18, appeared in Cleveland County court where he was appointed an attorney.

Sarvis is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his father Darren Sarvis in Kings Mountain on Tuesday. He’s being held without bond.

Sarvis will be back in court Monday for a probable cause hearing.