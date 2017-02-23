CMPD search for suspects connected to 4 convenient store robberies

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects connected to four convenient store robberies.

Detectives believe the suspects are working together and targeting cigarettes and money during these robberies.

The suspects may be operating a black Honda during the robberies.

On Saturday, February 18 at 5:43 p.m. the suspects entered the Circle K, located at 4001 South Boulevard in the Westover Division. The suspects implied they had firearms while demanding property from the victim business. Once the suspects obtained the property they fled the scene.

On Sunday, February 19 at 10:49 p.m. the suspects entered the 7-Eleven, located at 10700 Reames Road in the North Division. The suspects brandished a weapon and demanded property from the victim business. Once the suspects obtained the property they fled the scene.

On Monday, February 20 at 10:59 p.m. the suspects entered the Petro Express, located at 2200 S. Tryon Street in the Westover Division. During the robbery the suspects assaulted the employee who sustained minor injuries. The suspects fled the scene after obtaining the property.

On Tuesday, February 21 at 12:29 a.m. the suspects entered the Kangaroo Express, located at 6230 W. Sugar Creek Road in the University City Division. The suspects threatened the use of a knife while demanding property from the victim business. Once the suspects obtained the property they fled the scene.

These are ongoing and active investigations.

Anyone with information concerning these cases and or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.