Schools on lockdown after 100 students walkout of Garinger HS in protest

- At least three school are on lockdown after students at Garinger High School walked out of the building in protest, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

About 100 students walked out of the school protesting immigration policies, officials said.

Martin Luther King Hr. Middle School, Hidden Valley Elementary, Eastway Middle School were placed on lockdown, but school officials say everyone is safe.

