EMS called to McClintock Middle day after students fell ill

- Emergency personnel have been called back to McClintock Middle School Friday, one day after 12 students were treated for heat-related illness.

Charlotte Fire and Medic responded to McClintock Middle School on Thursday and treated a dozen students after they reported symptoms of feeling dizzy and lightheaded. One student even fainted. Two students had to be taken to the hospital.

CMS said they're working to determine the exact cause of the illness.

