Weddington High School principal charged with falsifying mileage forms

- The principal of Weddington High School is facing multiple charges after deputies said she reportedly falsified mileage forms.

Kimberly Gayle Andrews, 45, faces a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretenses following a criminal investigation conducted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrews is being processed at the Union County Jail after deputies arrested her at her home on Friday.

Union County Public Schools filed an incident report with the sheriff’s office earlier this week after determining that mileage reimbursement forms were either falsified or contained inflated mileage.

The questionable reimbursement forms were submitted between July and December 2016.

Andrews has been the principal at Weddington High School since the beginning of the current school year.