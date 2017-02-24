Hotel temporarily shutdown after hundreds complain for years

Burke County Sheriff's Office deputies served a temporary restraining order on Lowman's Motor Court on Friday.

Law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies in Burke County responded to more than 700 calls at the hotel in the last 11 years out of concern for the ongoing drug sales, assaults and shots fired.

The DA's Office is seeking to have the hotel declared a public nuisance because of a "breach of peace" since the repetitive incidents have become regular disturbances to the public.

No word on when the hotel will reopen.

