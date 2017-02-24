Body found in Lincolnton identified as woman missing since 2015

- A badly decomposed body discovered Wednesday in Lincolnton has been identified as a woman who was reported missing by a friend in 2015.

Lincolnton police said on Wednesday, February 22, employees with the City were working on a sewer line off of Hollis Henderson Road when they found a decomposed body.

The Lincolnton Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation recovered the body and worked the scene. During the recovery it was determined that the body recovered was a female.

On Friday, February 24 an autopsy was conducted at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The body was positively identified as Patricia Linn Loveless.

Loveless was reported missing to the Lincolnton Police Department on March 13, 2015 by a friend. She was last seen at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13.

Police said Loveless was known to routinely walk down East Main Street and North General’s Blvd. frequenting businesses in these areas.

Members of the Lincolnton Police Department and the Lincoln County Special Operations Land/Water Search and Rescue team said they conducted numerous searches throughout 2015 for Loveless.

The pathologist was able to make the identification using medical records and prior x-rays of Loveless. Items recovered at the scene also match items purchased by Loveless the day she disappeared.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time. Detectives said there is no evidence at this time to indicate Loveless’s death was suspicious in nature.

If anyone has additional information, please contact Detective Brent Heavner at (704) 736-8900.