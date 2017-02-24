CMPD: Man crashes into tree during chase after robbing two banks at gunpoint

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a local man Friday after they say he robbed two banks Friday afternoon at gunpoint.

Officers said at 2:32 p.m. Friday, February 24 they responded to an armed robbery at the BB&T Bank located at 6869 Fairview Road. Upon arrival, police were told that a white man robbed the bank and then fled the scene.

A short time later at 3:22 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo located at 2910 South Blvd. in reference to an armed robbery at the bank. Upon arrival, police were told by employees a white man robbed the bank. He then left the building and fired one shot in the parking lot.

heavy police presence at wells fargo on south blvd. CMPD confirming bank was robbed @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/9zlobyYHRO — Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) February 24, 2017

The suspect then fled the scene in a red Camaro.

A description of the suspect and the Camaro were immediately broadcast to officers. A short time later, police located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

The suspect refused to listen and a short chase ensued. The suspect then struck a tree in the 2800 block of Phillips Avenue and was taken into custody without any further incident. No other vehicles were involved.

The suspect has been identified as Casner Cooper Jr., 36. He was taken to police headquarters where he will be interviewed by the FBI and detectives with the Safe Streets Task Force.

At the conclusion of the interview Cooper will be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600