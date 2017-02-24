Fatal crash shuts down portions of I-485 near Ballantyne

Posted:Feb 24 2017 05:35PM EST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 05:40PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person is dead following a serious crash Friday afternoon along Interstate-485.

NC Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the I-485 outer loop in the area of Rea Road near Ballantyne.

One person was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Both lanes on the inner loop are closed, while a portion of the outer loop is open. NCDOT predicts the area to reopen around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

