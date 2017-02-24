Fatal crash shuts down portions of I-485 near Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person is dead following a serious crash Friday afternoon along Interstate-485.
NC Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the I-485 outer loop in the area of Rea Road near Ballantyne.
One person was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.
Both lanes on the inner loop are closed, while a portion of the outer loop is open. NCDOT predicts the area to reopen around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
UPDATE: I-485 Inner remains CLOSED near Rea Rd Exit 59, heavy backups. ALT-NC51. #clt #clttraffic #Charlotte— Chuck Roads (@ChuckRoadsFox46) February 24, 2017