Fatal crash shuts down portions of I-485 near Ballantyne

- One person is dead following a serious crash Friday afternoon along Interstate-485.

NC Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the I-485 outer loop in the area of Rea Road near Ballantyne.

One person was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Both lanes on the inner loop are closed, while a portion of the outer loop is open. NCDOT predicts the area to reopen around 8:30 p.m. Friday.