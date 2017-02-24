Man wanted for burglary, kidnapping turns himself in to police

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a local man in connection to a home break-in and kidnapping that happened on Thursday.

Tevin Chevez Brewer, 26, is charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, assault on a female and first-degree kidnapping.

On Thursday, February 23, at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Thera Drive in reference to a residential breaking and entering call for service.

Upon arrival, the victim advised that a known man struck him in the head and forced his way into his home. The suspect, identified as Brewer, took cash from the victim and then forced a woman who was inside the home to leave with him.

Once outside, Brewer fired shots at the home and left the scene in a vehicle.

Information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives in identifying Brewer as the suspect involved in this case. Officers located the female victim unharmed near her home.

It appears that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

On Friday, Brewer turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department where he remains in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Peacock is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.